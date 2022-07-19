March 18, 1944 - May 26, 2022

OAKLEY — William "Gary" Lloyd, beloved husband, father, and grandfather returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 26th, 2022.

Gary was born in Oakley, Idaho on March 18, 1944, the son of Delbert and Vera Martin Lloyd. He was raised in the Oakley Basin with his two older brothers and a band of Martin cousins. He delighted his children with fun stories of his wild childhood in the Basin. His father, Delbert, passed away when Gary was a young child, so Grandpa Moses and Grandma Sara "Edith" Martin stepped in to help Vera in raising her young boys. It was under the tutelage of these three individuals Gary learned his work ethic which served him well throughout his life. As he grew up on the Martin place he learned to ride a horse, milk and work cattle, put up hay and much more. But most importantly, he learned to never make excuses, honor your name, and work hard. These are values he later instilled in each of his children.

Gary attended schools in Oakley, graduating proudly with the OHS class of 1962. While in high school, Gary played football and worked many odd jobs throughout the Oakley valley. Upon graduation, Gary attended Utah State University for several years. He was a proud Aggie. In 1965, Gary enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country while stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California. Upon an honorable discharge, Gary returned home to Oakley.

Upon his return to Oakley, Gary resumed work using the carpentry skills he'd learned in his youth. He began working as a carpenter in the Oakley area. In 1971, he met the love of his life, Susan Harrison Lloyd. Susan had come to Oakley to teach school "for a year" and she never left. She and Gary were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on March 31, 1972. They celebrated 50 beautiful years of marriage this year. Gary and Susan were blessed with seven children: John (Jaime) Lloyd, Tar (Heidi) Lloyd, Erin (Justin) Tarter, Heather (Kirk) Craner, Jaclyn (Jeff) Preston, Jed Lloyd, and Brian Lloyd. They were blessed even further with 14 wonderful grandchildren: Ryan, Quincy, Tristynn, Kyra, Logan, Addison, Bo, Jade, CeCe, Mallory, Kylie, Will, Luke, and Jaxon.

In 1976, after working for several years building homes, Gary took a leap of faith with his brother Max. The two of them purchased their first set of aluminum forms and never looked back. They successfully worked side by side in the concrete business partnership of Lloyd Brothers Construction for over 40 years. Together with their boys they've poured millions of yards of concrete all over southern Idaho. This business is still thriving today under the direction of the Lloyd sons due no doubt to the strong determination and work ethic Gary learned in his youth and instilled in his children.

Gary was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in various church and civic positions, including: Oakley City Councilman, Elders Quorum President, Ward Mission Leader, Temple Preparation Teacher, Bishop's Counselor, Bishop, Twin Falls Temple Ordinance worker, and various auxiliary/group teachers. In his spare time (of which he had little) Gary enjoyed woodworking, gardening, riding horses, and supporting the various activities of his beloved children and grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his mother Vera, his father Delbert, his brother Kay, his son Brian, his granddaughter Kylie, his father and mother-in-law Berry and Wanda Harrison and his nephew Delbert.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial followed in the Basin Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A viewing was held Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 at the church on Thursday prior to the Funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.