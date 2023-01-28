William Edward Braun, Jr.

Aug. 19, 1939 – Jan. 22, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Bill passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023at home surrounded by his wife and children.

Bill was born to William Braun, Sr. and Estelle (Zweber) Braun on August 19, 1939, in Fresno, California.

He grew up in the small farming community of Tranquillity, California and graduated from Tranquillity Union High School in 1957. While attending high school he was very proud to be on the FFA National Champion Livestock Judging Team, he attended college at Cal Poly–San Luis Obispo studying Animal Husbandry and was a member of the Livestock Judging Team there, as well.

He met Judith Brum at the Tranquillity Days Celebration in the summer of 1960 and they married in July, 1961. In October, 1962, they began their family of nine children.

Bill dreamed of being a farmer and raising cattle. To attain his goal, he began leasing 500 acres in Tranquillity, California where he and their children farmed cotton and started the cattle business with their oldest son, Michael’s first entry into 4-H. In 1978, he fulfilled his dream by moving the family to Jerome, Idaho where he purchased 320 acres and farmed wheat, alfalfa, silage corn, and raised prize winning Polled Hereford cattle. Later he leased the farm ground to a potato farmer. That allowed him to work a full-time job at Amalgamated Sugar.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith, and their children, Michael Braun, Julie Braun Fulcher, Christine Braun, John Braun, Meridith Braun, Jennifer Bos (Jim), Eric Braun (Laura) and Patrick Braun (Laura). Two brothers, Thomas Braun (Beth) and James Braun (Carmen); 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his son Jason Braun, his parents, William and Estelle Braun, his wife’s parents, John and Elsie Brum, a brother, Jerry Braun and many aunts and uncles.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed coaching his children in Little League. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit which was often followed by his boisterously loud and contagious laugh.

Services will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Jerome, Idaho on Monday, January 30, 2023 with the Viewing at 10:00 am, Rosary at 11:3 0am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm.

His interment will be held in Fresno, California at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1:30 pm.

The family sends thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers at St. Luke’s Hospital and Hospice in Twin Falls and St. Alphonsus’ Hospital in Boise, Idaho for the tremendous care they provided Bill. Additionally, they offer special thanks to Dr. Narasimhan and The Idaho Kidney Institute.

Condolences may be offered by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com Phone: 208-733-4900.