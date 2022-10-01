TWIN FALLS — William C. Fitzhugh, M.D. “Bill”, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was 73. Bill was a longtime resident of Twin Falls, and an Ophthalmologist who served the greater Magic Valley area from 1980 until his retirement in 2016.

Bill was born in Butte, Montana, the only child of Claude and Marie Fitzhugh. When Bill was in middle school his father retired from his job as an electrician at Montana Power, and the family moved to Kimberly, Idaho.

Bill was very active in athletics, especially basketball, football and track. Bill earned a full-ride Academic Scholarship to the University of Idaho where he graduated with honors Pre-Med. After college, he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Parish.

He then attended Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, where he graduated with an MD, Magna Cum Laude. He and Jan had two children in Oregon before moving the family back to Idaho. They settled in Twin Falls and Bill opened his private Ophthalmology practice in 1980.

Bill earned many accolades in the medical world—he served as the President of the Idaho Society of Ophthalmology (‘86), Chief of Surgery (‘87) and President of medical staff (‘88) for the Magic Valley Hospital.

Bill opened the Sawtooth Surgery Center in 1998. He was a skilled surgeon and saved the vision of many people in the area after accidental trauma. He truly loved to keep up with the latest medical advancements and worked tirelessly to ensure that he was familiar with all eye-related diseases.

Bill was also a lover of all things outdoors—fishing, hunting, skiing, motorcycle riding, windsurfing, waterskiing, and camping. He used his engineering mind to fix almost anything around the house, and claimed that nearly everything could be fixed using rubber surgical

tubing and duct tape.

Bill had a love of adventure, humor, politics, billiards, and could always be found near his beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his late wife Jan Fitzhugh (2012). He is survived by his son, Jonathan Fitzhugh (wife Kirsten), by his daughter Kate Murphy (husband Derek), by his five grandchildren, and by his girlfriend Germaine Wentworth.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Twin Falls, Idaho at a later date. We will always carry Bill’s memory in our hearts.