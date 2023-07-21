July 10, 1941—July 20, 2023

JEROME — William “Bill” R. Palmer 82 of Jerome passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s in Boise, July 20, 2023. Bill was born to Leatha Marie Atwood and George Calvin Palmer July 10, 1941. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1959 and married Maxine (Hessler) in September 1961. They had 3 children; Teena Marie, Russell William, and Kathryn Maxine.

Since the ripe age of 2, Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He had a tried-and-true passion for camping, hunting, and most of all fishing. He especially loved fly fishing and tied all of his own flies.

Bill was a lifetime member of the Jerome Loyal Order of Moose and the Top Sponsor Coordinator for Ducks Unlimited. He passed down his joy in these ventures to the rest of his family to cherish just as he did.

Bill developed a strong work ethic at a young age and did heavy farmwork for much of his childhood. He worked for Jerome Gas & Oil for many years before buying his own filling station, Phillips 66. He was later employed by the City of Jerome until his retirement in 2002.

Bill will also be remembered by his love for bowling. He was a very talented bowler scoring nine 300 games throughout his life. He participated in travel league and enjoyed his years with the Senior Pro Tour.

If you know Bill, you know he loved to fight and started boxing during high school. He joined the boxing team and was given the opportunity to go pro as a Golden Glove Boxer. Bill coached youth bowling and baseball for many years and thoroughly enjoyed guiding his own kids and grandkids in their various sports and activities. Because of his expertise, many kids and adults alike came to him for advice.

He was a special man who lived a long life full of never-ending stories and memories which he was always happy to share. Bill was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Maxine; daughters: Teena (Marty) Tolman, and Kathryn (Sean) Howard; grandchildren: Cameron, Brynley, Andrew, Colton and Dallin; siblings: Joann Driscoll and Calvin Palmer. He was preceded in death by both his parents; his son, Russell “Rusty” Palmer; and son-in-law, Kirby McCandless.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jerome United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:00 am. All are invited to come share stories and memories.

Please no flowers, thank you and we hope to see you.

Photos can be shared at https://www.tributeslides.com/up/39060497694961 for the video presentation. demaraysjerome.com.