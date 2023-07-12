HAGERMAN — William “Bill” Neal Brailsford died Friday afternoon, July 7, 2023, at his home. He was 82.

Bill was raised in Hagerman, Idaho. After graduating from Hagerman High School, Bill attended college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in California, earning a degree in Animal Husbandry. During college, he rodeoed, got his pilot’s license and still graduated with honors. Bill considered becoming a Veterinarian but instead returned home to the ranch in Hagerman where he raised sheep and cattle with his father — William S. “Bill” Brailsford Sr. — as Flying Triangle, Inc.

Bill was a stern, tough Manager, who demanded excellence from everyone, including himself. His desire for perfection was reflected in the beautiful bridle reins, chaps and tack he created after he sold the sheep portion of Flying Triangle in 2007.

Bill was always a solitary man, content to be alone with his work. If you caught him on a talkative day, however, he told wonderful stories about his family history.

Bill married Agnes “Aggie” Little in 1962. They have two daughters – Hancey and Amanda.

Bill is survived by his wife; two daughters; and five grandchildren.

A private service will be held.

Donations in his name can be made to the CSI Rodeo Team, PO Box 1238, Twin Falls, ID 83301 or to the Hagerman Quick Response Unit, PO Box 336, Hagerman, ID 83332

