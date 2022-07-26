Aug. 17, 1949—July 23, 2022

JEROME — William “Bill” Leroy Blunt, 72, of Jerome, Idaho passed away July 23, 2022 in Emmett, Idaho. Bill was born August 17, 1949 to Georgia Lora (Bean) Blunt and Sheldon “Buzz” Leroy Blunt in Wendell, Idaho.

He loved football and was a LA Rams fan. He also loved hunting and fishing with his family. Bill loved to work on his aunt and uncle’s farm.

In 1974, Bill welcomed his daughter, Kathleen into the world. In 1976, he welcomed his first son, Steven and in 1978 his family was complete when he welcomed his son, Michael.

Bill has joined his mother and father in Heaven; as well as his son, Steven Leroy Blunt.

Bill is survived by his brothers: Dennis Blunt of Jerome and Robert Blunt of Twin Falls; sister, Susan Reil of Jerome; daughter, Kathleen Victoria Blunt, age 47, of Caldwell; son, Michael Anthony Blunt, age 43, of Caldwell; grandchildren: Shelbi Nichols, age 27, of Twin Falls, Austin Dempsey, age 25, of San Diego, Jordan Martinez, age 24, of Weiser, Christopher Daniels, age 24, of Emmett, Sheldon Blunt, age 22, of Caldwell, and Jessica Daniels, age 22, of Caldwell. Bill is also survived by his five great-grandchildren: Athena, age 9, of Twin Falls, Kira Rose Daniels, age 3, of Emmett, Oscar Nichols, age 3, of Twin Falls, Steven Leroy Daniels, age 1, of Emmett, and Layla Martinez, age 1, of Weiser.

Bill will be able to go hunting and fishing with his son and father, as well as eat his mothers wonderful cooking once again. Bill will be dearly missed by his beloved friends and family.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m, until 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Jerome Cemetery, 701 West Avenue I, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on William’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.