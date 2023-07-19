July 19, 1942—July 16, 2023

HANSEN — William “Bill” Johnson passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones.

Bill was born on July 19, 1942, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Howard and Alma Johnson. In the winter of 1949, the family moved to Eden, Idaho where Bill grew up and went to school. He graduated from Valley High School and then went on to Idaho State College.

In 1965, Bill received his draft notice from the Army and fulfilled his service. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for two years during the Vietnam War. Bill returned home in 1967 and worked various jobs until he took over the family farm. Additionally, he spent 30 years working the campaigns during the winter at the Amalgamated Sugar Factory.

Bill met Linda Conner and married June 1, 1969. They had three girls: Kimberly (Phillip) Rice, Kathi (Mike) Huttanus, and Kristi (Steve) Klauser. Later in life, he spent 23 years with his companion, Ginger Butler, traveling to NASCAR races, Hawaii, the Oregon Coast, and enjoying many other adventures together.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Alma Johnson. He is survived by his sister, Karen (Jerry)Dieball, companion, Ginger Butler, daughters: Kim Rice, Kristi Klauser, and Kathi Johnson Huttanus, grandsons: Brian Martin, Keifer Klauser, Hayden Klauser, and Remington Martin, and great-grandsons: Klayton John Klauser and Layne William Klauser.

Please join us at Rosenau Funeral Home Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm for a Celebration of Life along with Military Honors at 2:30 pm. Join us for a cup of coffee or punch with the family and share stories and memories.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite Veterans fund or charity.