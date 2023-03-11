March 12, 1941 - March 6, 2023

MILNER — Wendell Eugene Robinson of Milner, Idaho, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, with his loving family by his side, on March 6, 2023.

He was born in Kensington, Kansas, March 12, 1941, to Clarence Cecil and Merle Foster Robinson and moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, shortly thereafter. At that time, the family became faithful members of Bethel Temple Apostolic Church. His unwavering faith helped him to be the best person the Lord expected him to be.

In 1961 he married Priscilla Roberts who preceded him in death in 1968. He married Carol Warr on March 5, 1972. Prior to his life with Carol, Wendell served proudly as a United States Marine and later in the Army National Guard for many years.

Dad enjoyed spending time with his children and encouraged them to live life to their greatest potential. He was proud of his six children and made sure people knew it.

Throughout his life, Dad enjoyed music and had a voracious appetite for reading (and food). As he grew older, he was able to dedicate more time to his wife, children, and animals. Dad loved the farm life and would spend time working outdoors and tending to his animals and pets. He was a social butterfly and a member of the local American Legion and Lions Club.

Wendell is survived by his beautiful bride, Carol, of 51 years; his children, Jennifer (Darrell) McFarland, Wendell II (Shantala) Robinson, Amy Robinson (Larry Matthews), John Robinson (Joshua Coltrain), Julie (Aaron) Christiansen, and Andrew (Nikki) Robinson; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his in-laws, Edward (Ann) Warr, Cherie (Ken) Warr, and Paul (Charlene) Warr.

In addition to his first wife, Priscilla, he was preceded in death by his parents; his three siblings; and his in-laws, Farnum and Irene Warr.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Bethel Temple Apostolic Church, located at 929 Hankins Road, in Twin Falls. Interment will follow at Pella Cemetery at 400 South 361 West, of Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Per Dad's request, memorials may be made to Canyon Mennonite Church Youth Group or Bethel Temple Church Youth Group.

Semper Fi