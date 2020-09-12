× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 1945—September 7, 2020

Weldon “Don” Newman 75 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday September 7, 2020.

Services will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 315 Shoup Avenue West in Twin Falls, ID, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

Condolences and more on Don’s life may be found at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.