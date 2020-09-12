 Skip to main content
Weldon "Don" Newman
Weldon "Don" Newman

July 9, 1945—September 7, 2020

Weldon “Don” Newman 75 of Twin Falls passed away on Monday September 7, 2020.

Services will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 315 Shoup Avenue West in Twin Falls, ID, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

Condolences and more on Don’s life may be found at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

