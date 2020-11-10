June 7, 1954 ~ November 5, 2020
Wayne Shippen, 66, died on November 5, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born in Casper, Wyoming on June 7, 1954 to Harold and Pauline Shippen. He graduated from Natrona County High School (1972) and Casper College (1975) in Casper, then finished his electrical engineering degree at the University of Wyoming (1977). Wayne pursued a career in electrical engineering in Gillette and Cheyenne Wyoming, Tulsa Oklahoma and finally in Twin Falls Idaho retiring there 4 years ago. Wayne was an avid reader, enjoyed hunting and camping, and in later years spent many hours doing woodworking particularly lathe turning. He was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church and sang in the church choir. He enjoyed bible studies and also led them for both youth and adults.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janet. He is survived by his brother Norris (Cyndy) Shippen, nephew Brice and niece Kari all of Silverton Oregon. He loved to talk and had a wide range of knowledge on many topics. Those long conversations will be missed.
Interment will be at the Wyoming Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Casper, Wyoming. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.