Wayne Robert Moberg

Wayne enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 to join his older brother who was his idle. In September of 1954 he met Betty Neuwirth, it was love at first sight and they got married in January of 1955. Betty lived the Navy life with Wayne who served on Active Duty from 1948-1968 with the majority of his career either on Destroyers’ or in training commands mentoring the next generation of fleet Sailors. For his final active duty tour; Master Chief Moberg was selected to be the Command Master Chief of the USS Turner Joy, this was a proud moment for him. He completed four tours over to Vietnam during his time on the USS Turner Joy. In 1968 when Wayne retired from the Navy, he moved his family to Seattle, WA where a friend introduced him to Cable Construction. While working for Cable Construction he was offered the position to Manage Buhl Cable TV, so he moved his family to Buhl, Idaho and started up Buhl Cable TV. Wayne retired from Buhl Cable TV in 1988. Wayne and Betty love living in Buhl (they have the best neighbors anyone could ask for). Wayne was very active within the Community of Buhl. Neither of them ever missed a school football game or basketball game when Michelle was in high school.