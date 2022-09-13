RUPERT—Wayne Lloyd Rogers was born on January 2, 1926, in Rupert, Idaho to Clay and Nancy Cope Rogers. He graduated from Rupert High, he also served in the Army in World War ll. He met, Dorthy Schleif, and they were married on January 2, 1948. They were married 70 years before Dorthy passing.

They were blessed with six sons: Rick (Linda), Lynn (Jodie), Dan (Joanne), Dave (Ronda), Ed (Joyce) and Tim (Mary); sixteen grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her Church family at Trinity Lutheran Church of Rupert of which she was a longtime member. The family would like to also thank the staff of Hearts for Seniors and Horizon Home Hospice for their care of Wayne.

Funeral arrangements will begin with viewing for family and friends held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Rupert Cemetery with services to follow 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.