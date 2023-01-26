May 12, 1968 ~ Jan. 23, 2023

JEROME—Wayne Henderson, devoted husband, caring father, local businessman, and resident of Jerome passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac event, at the age of 54, on January 23, 2023. Wayne was born May 12, 1968 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Helmut and Johanna Brits Henderson. Wayne grew up in South Africa.

Wayne was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As such, he served a two-year mission for the Church in the Cape Town South Africa and Durban South Africa missions.

On February 18, 1999, he married his sweetheart, Lisa Dixon, of Jerome, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Mount Timpanogos Temple. Wayne and Lisa subsequently moved to South Africa and lived there from 1999-2004 where Wayne operated a printing business. In 2004, the couple moved to the United States of America and settled in Jerome. Wayne exhibited the true spirit of pioneer courage and immigrant entrepreneurship as he acquired Magic Valley Printing in 2007 and successfully operated the business until the time of his passing. Wayne became a citizen of the United States on June 25, 2019.

Wayne and Lisa witnessed many miracles in their life but none more important than when they welcomed their two boys into their family and home, Ethan in 2011 and Hayden in 2013. One of Wayne’s greatest joys was engaging in activities with Ethan and Hayden, bike rides to the country store for a quick treat, hikes in Idaho’s beautiful mountains, and playing board games were some of his favorites.

Wayne loved to tell stories of the many adventures he experienced with his sister, brother and cousins growing up in South Africa, all of which testified to the conclusion that angels were surely protecting them. Through God’s tender mercies, Wayne was able to take his family to visit South Africa last summer. He shared with them his friends, family, and love of his home country. These memories will be treasured forever.

Wayne will be remembered for his solid faith in Jesus Christ, the wonderful meals he cooked for the family, and his deep, heartfelt kindness.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Lisa; two sons: Ethan and Hayden; and sister, Janine (Dudley) Voster.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 North Tiger Dr., Jerome, Idaho. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

