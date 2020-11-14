Wayne Dale Jagels

Wayne raised sheep early in his farming career and grew hay, grain, peas and beans for 40 years. He was also employed by several local businesses as their Field Representative, working with farmers in the Magic Valley. He served on the Board of Directors of the Idaho Crop Improvement Association for 2 terms. His retirement was spent in the mountains of Garden Valley, Idaho, enjoying the beauty and activities all around him. He loved sharing it with family and friends. As his health weakened with Alzheimer’s, he & Judy moved from their “Peaceful Retreat” to Garden City, Idaho, to be closer to family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leona Jagels, brother, Kenneth Jagels and sister, Vernita (Jagels) Meier and one nephew.

Wayne’s family left behind include his wife, Judy; his children, Lori (Mike) Mers, Tara (Jeff) Clifford and Todd (Traci) Jagels; grandchildren, Braden Clifford, Bryce Mers, Shianne Clifford, Brendan Jagels, Kasen Clifford, Stacia Mers and Madisan Jagels; sister, Arlene (Jagels) Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a private burial is planned for a later time. Memorial gifts may be made in Wayne’s memory to: Camp Perkins Lutheran Outdoor Ministries, 219 S. River St., Ste. 203, Hailey, ID 83333