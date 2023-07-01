Aug. 9, 1952—June 27, 2023

DIETRICH — On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Wayne Dill, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and coach, passed from mortality. He was born August 9, 1952, in Arlington, Virginia. Wayne was the first of four children born to George, Jr. and Sara Dill. They lived in Colorado, California, and eventually Virginia. He spoke fondly of each home.

After graduating with an A.A. from Coffeyville Community Junior College in Kansas, Wayne accepted a full-ride scholarship to play basketball and baseball for George Mason University. He graduated with a B.S. in Health and Physical Activity in 1975.

Wayne then moved to Idaho, met his eternal sweetheart, became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was married in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1984. The happy couple lived in Remington, Virginia; Carey, Idaho; and eventually settled in Dietrich, Idaho in 1991.

One of Wayne’s greatest joys was becoming a father and raising eight wonderful children to which he devoted his many talents. Those talents were abundant, especially in the teaching and coaching realm.

He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and football; hunting with his children, collecting firewood up in the mountains, sitting and talking for hours with those he loved, and serving those around him. He also enjoyed reading and learning. At 2:00 a.m., one might just as readily find him reading Jack Reacher or Louis L’amour, while watching game tapes.

Wayne diligently served and sacrificed in many ways. He was a convert of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faithfully committed to many church callings, and had a deep, abiding love of his Savior. He influenced numerous lives via his sacrifice and passion for all things teaching and coaching.

Nonetheless, of all the titles he had and hats he wore, Wayne’s favorite one was quite likely “Papa”, which his seventeen grandchildren affectionately call him. Being active in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives was particularly important to Wayne. His family was everything to him.

Wayne had a deep passion for life, learning, and teaching. He was a genuine friend to all. His bright smile and wink will be greatly missed.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Dixie; eight children; seventeen grandchildren; three siblings; and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and parents, George, Jr. and Sara Dill.

The family would like to thank all those that have provided flowers, donations, food, kindness, and support.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 S. 660 E, Dietrich. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Dietrich High School gymnasium, 406 N. Park Street, Dietrich, with a viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at the Dietrich Cemetery in Dietrich, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Wayne’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.