August 2, 1929 ~ June 1, 2020

Warren L. Bergey of Jerome passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born August 2, 1929 in Flint, Michigan to Clarence and Charlotte Pethers Bergey.

Warren was raised in Gaylord, Michigan and graduated from the local high school. After High School, he joined the United States Air Force and was trained as an x-ray technician. He made a career of the Air Force and was veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. After retirement from the Air Force he continued working as a registered x-ray technician for over fifty seven years. During that time, he worked for St. Benedicts in Jerome, Idaho and after retiring from there he worked at the Twin Falls Clinic.

Warren married Dorothy on February 13, 1954. Shortly after marriage the Air Force would take them to Japan, where they would spend three years. Their daughter, Beverley Ann, was born in Tokyo, Japan and their son, Wayne, was born at Mountain Home Air force Base, Idaho.

Warren enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family throughout his lifetime. One of Warren’s favorite accomplishments was earning his pilot’s license.

A special thank you to the staff at Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, Idaho for the outstanding care and support offered to Warren and family!

Warren will be laid to rest on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho at 10:00 am.