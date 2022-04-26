April 29, 1924—March 5, 2022

Warren Harris McEntire, was born in Preston, Idaho on April 29, 1924. He passed away, on March 5, 2022, at his home in Jackson, Idaho. His parents were Ida Marion Davis McEntire and Ira Wells McEntire. He was one of nine children in the family.

Warren was raised on his parents’ dairy farm in Preston. He had such wonderful memories of the farm and many hunting and fishing trips during his childhood. He graduated from Preston High School in 1942.

Warren was drafted into the Marine Corps right out of High School. This was during World War II. He received his training at Camp Pendleton in California near San Diego. He then went to Bremerton, Washington, for more training and to receive an assignment. He was assigned to the USS Idaho at that time. He served on the USS Idaho in the South Pacific as a marine guard. One of the events he witnessed was the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima which has been symbolized by a statue in Arlington Cemetery. He was also in Tokyo Bay for the signing of the surrender by the Japanese.

Following World War II, Warren went to Utah State University. Warren met Faun Margaret Stephens while attending Utah State. They were married on September 18, 1949.

Warren joined the United States Air Force following Graduation. He became a lieutenant and served in San Antonio, Texas for Officers’ training. His next assignment was in Houston, Texas. In 1951, he was transferred to Newfoundland, Canada where he served there and in Labrador and Greenland. From there, he was sent to Salina, Kansas, then to Montgomery, Alabama. Sacramento, California, and then to Moses Lake, Washington. He was assigned as a radar navigator on B-52 bombers. He became a Captain and was then assigned to Castle Air Force Base in California. His next assignment was at Westover Air Force Base near Springfield, Massachusetts. He became a Major during his time in Massachusetts. After five years there, he was transferred to Castle Air Force Base again near Merced, California. He was an instructor there for 11 years. He became a Colonel while at Castle. In 1970, he was transferred to Loring Air Force Base in northern Maine. During this assignment he was sent to Utapao Air Force Base near Bangkok, Thailand where he was involved in daily bombing runs over Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force in 1973.

Warren served as a Scout Master during his time in Merced, California while serving at Castle Air Force Base.

Warren moved to Rupert, Idaho, in 1974 where he became a field man for Del Monte in Burley.

Warren spent his retirement years living next to the Snake River, first across from Frenchman’s Island. In 1993, he moved to Jackson, Idaho in Cassia County where he also lived next to the Snake River. He loved fishing and hunting with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching the wildlife on the river. He also loved playing Bridge and belonged to several Bridge groups in the area.

Warren had four children: Julie Ann Nelson (Jon) Jackson, Idho, Scott Warren McEntire (Jo), Edmonds, Washington, Stephen David McEntire, Heyburn, Idaho (deceased), and Linda Jeanne Nield (Thad), Logan, Utah. Warren has five grandchildren: Jason Nelson (Kristi), Jennifer Peacock (Zach), Jameson Nelson (Jenny), Tessa Blocksom, and Thomas McEntire. He also had 11 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Faun; and his son, Stephen.

The family would like to thank Intermountain Homecare and Hospice as well as Minidoka Home Assistant Services for their loving care of our father in his last days.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Urn placement will be in the Rupert Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hill Air Force Base Honor Guard.