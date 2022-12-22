April 2, 1933—Dec. 17, 2022

RUPERT — Warren Friend Atwood was born in Mount Vernon, Washington, on April 2, 1933, and passed away from a brief respiratory illness in Burley, Idaho, on December 17, 2022. He was 89 years old.

His early years were lived on a small farm in Minnesota. The family moved back to Washington while he was in grade school. He graduated from Bellingham High School. Warren joined the United States Marine Corps and served faithfully for 26 1/2 years. He retired from the military in 1979.

A few years later he and his wife, Toni, moved to the Rupert area where he had several jobs including Shockey Sheet Metal, Hill Oil Company, Toner Construction and Terra Chemical.

Warren enjoyed being around people and the great outdoors. He was active in the Mount Harrison Snowmobile Club and was an avid ATV rider and took every opportunity to ride his personal watercrafts along with his Harley motorcycle. The past three years he could frequently be seen riding his 3-wheel Can-Am Spyder – which he respectfully called his “trike.”

He was an active member of the Rupert American Legion.

He is survived by his daughter, Antonia “Ardelle” Suttles, his youngest daughter, Donna Atwood; a son-in-law, Gary Atwood; sisters, Alta (Earl) Moffit and Alba “Irene” Patterson; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Antonia “Toni”; a daughter, Margaret “Ann” Copeland; one sister, Ardelle Lind; and his parents, Gile Lawrence and Audrey Ardelle Hanson Atwood.

Warren would want his obituary to close with: “Semper Fi” – always faithful, the motto of the United States Marines Corps.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Ebenezer Congregational Church, 121 North 2nd West, in Paul, with the Rev. Ben Frank officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: https://youtu.be/kvyvSbaBvuc.