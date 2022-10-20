April 23, 1941—Oct. 15, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Ward Lynn Pack passed away on October 15, 2022 at the age of 81, surrounded by his family. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer a little over two months prior, and waged a valiant battle against it. He never once lost his caring and compassionate spirit, ever protecting and loving those around him.

He was born on April 23, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. His family was living in Shelley, Idaho, where his father, Lynn Pack, was working as a pharmacist. His mother, Enid Bishop Pack had been a teacher, and returned to teaching later in life.

In 1945, Lynn and Enid purchased the Ferry Drug Store in Glenns Ferry, Idaho.

As a four-year-old, Ward spent hours sitting in front of the drug store watching the trains come and go, which fostered a lifelong love of trains. He also had a love of fishing and hunting with his family and friends that lasted for a lifetime. As a family we enjoyed camping at Redfish Lake and other favorite spots. As a baseball fan, he cheered for the Red Sox and enjoyed games at Fenway Park.

He entered Idaho State College as a freshman majoring in business. He joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He met and later married Suzanne Day on April 14, 1962, a marriage of love that lasted over 60 years. When he graduated from ISU, they moved to Twin Falls, and he became a respected employee of the Intermountain Gas Company for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, daughters: Stacey Fordemwalt (Jim), Camille Coelho, and son Denny Pack (Jennifer); by sisters: Johanna Gonzales (Robert) and Jill (Dennis) Laib, brother, Reed Pack, and niece, Heidi Schroeder (Kevin); grandchildren: Elizabeth and Geoffrey Fordemwalt, Alex Coelho, Dylan and Sasha Pack, great-nephew, Jacob Schroeder. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Karen Haller (David), Sherman Pack, and Paul Pack.

We thank Hospice Visions for their compassionate care. In honor of Ward’s request, there will be no funeral service.