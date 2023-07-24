Aug. 1, 1930—July 19, 203

WENDELL — Wanda L. Hays, 92, a recent resident of Boise and formerly of Wendell, Hagerman, Riggins, and American Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at her home.

Wanda was born on August 1, 1930 in Gooding, to William A. and Mary E. Hansen Gill.

Wanda married Fenton S. Hays on December 12, 1948, and they made their home on a small dairy farm west of Wendell.

Wanda was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, and a longtime member of the Wendell Grange.

She was preceded in death by her husband – Fenton Hays—on April 28, 2003.

Wanda moved to Boise three years ago where she has lived with her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Becky.

She is survived by her three children – Suzanne Hays and Bob (Becky) Hays of Boise, ID and Gary (Debbie) Hays of Grangeville, ID; three grandchildren, JoAnne (Tony) Armolea, Jake (Amy) Hays and Bryan (Stefanie) Hays; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Armolea, Ayden and Dylan Hays.

In addition to her husband, Fenton, she was preceded in death by her brother, Art of Mesa, AZ.

A memorial Celebration of Life for Wanda will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at Living Waters Presbyterian Church in Wendell. A reception will follow the service.

A private family inurnment of ashes will precede services at the Wendell Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Respite House (Fruitland. ID – Hikin for Healthy Hooters Room, cancer) and/or the Meridian Idaho Lions Club (Camp Hodia project – youth diabetes).