Aug. 29, 1931—April 13, 2023

WENDELL—Wanda Faye Cunningham passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023 in Wendell, with the love of her life at her side.

Wanda was born in Brocksburg, Nebraska on August 29, 1931. She is preceded in death by: her father – Albert Irish; mother – Goldie Irish; siblings – five brothers and four sisters.

The Irish family moved to Idaho in 1941. Wanda then moved to California in 1956. She worked as a Retail Supervisor for Kmart. She and her two sons – Cordell Turner and Greg Turner then met J. Earl Cunningham, the love of her life and his children – Peggy Podliska, Karen Flynn, Penny Girard, and son – Dennis Cunningham in 1972. Earl and Wanda moved back to Idaho in 1980 and created their forever home.

Wanda is survived in death by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was loved by all and her quick wit will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 3:30 pm at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.