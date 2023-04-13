Dec. 18, 1954—Aug. 11, 2022

TWIN FALLS—Walton “Wally” Kendrick, 67, passed away August 11, 2022, after a long struggle with COPD. He was born in Southern California where he spent the first 21 years of his life.

He would spend summers with his sister’s family in Hazelton, ID. He loved his visits to Idaho so much he decided to move there.

He worked for Johnson Trucking hauling hay and had many stories of his time working there. He then worked for Christiansen Construction, Elsing Well Drilling, PMF and White Plumbing. His final employment was with the City of Twin Falls in the Water Department. During his employment with the City of Twin Falls he was able to attain his Class IV Water Distribution license in record time. He was also able to graduate with an AA degree from CSI while attending night classes.

Wally retired from the City after 28 years. He and his wife, Shanna, then moved to the small town of Mancos, CO so they could be in the mountains. Wally’s greatest desire was to live in the pines where he enjoyed the many trees on their newly acquired property. He enjoyed riding his ATV up the road and into the national forest. He often took his dog kids on pickup rides into the mountains. He also enjoyed his earlier morning get together with the locals at the local coffee shop where he made many friends.

Wally enjoyed watching his son’s Sam and Chris play baseball which was a favorite due to being an outstanding pitcher during his youth. He also helped as an assistant coach. He enjoyed attending his son Sam’s graduation from Wind Turbine School in Vancouver, WA and watch his son Chris’s graduation from the Marine Corp, Boise State University and Idaho State University. He was very proud of both his boys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walton and Ruth of Davis, CA and sister, Sharon Johnson (Darrell) of Hazelton, ID

Wally is survived by his wife Shanna, Twin Falls, ID who he would have been married to just shy of 42 years, sons: Sam, Kimberly, ID and Chris, New Braunfels, TX, sister, Jan Anderson (Richard) of Woodland, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In his memory, please plant a tree or make a donation to the Twin Falls Animal shelter or a shelter of your choice.

An open house in memory of Wally will be held April 22, 2023 at Idaho’s Pebble Pond’s Bar & Grill from 12:00-3:00 p.m., 4035 N 2300 E, Filer, Idaho.