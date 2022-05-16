May 26, 1952—May 10, 2022

Walter Glenn “Buddy” Ellison passed away on May 10, 2022, in Rogerson, Idaho, after a long battle with COPD. He was born May 26, 1952, in Lookout, West Virginia, to Charles and Ann Ellison. Buddy attended schools in West Virginia, Nevada, and Idaho.

He was the ultimate mechanic and worked most of his life as a welder/millwright in the western part of the United States.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, listening to music, caring for his many dogs and cats and visiting with his longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Walter Jesse Ellison and parents Charles and Ann. He is survived by his significant other of 18 years Carol, daughter Brandy, grandson Dominic, brothers: John and James (Joyce), sisters: Rebel and Cynthia and numerous nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.