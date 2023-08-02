Walter "Billy" W. Osborn II

TROY - Walter William "Billy" or "WW" Osborn II left us too soon, on July 27, 2023, at the age of 39. He passed in Troy, Idaho, while on the job that he loved.

Billy found his calling as a truck driver. He drove for Grant Trucking. He was very prideful of his job and as a rookie driver he climbed to the top five and stayed there.

Motorcycles were a passion and he loved nothing more in this life than his dog, Buster--the two were inseparable. Billy loved being an uncle to his niece, Willow as well as his nephews: Jess, Jeffrey, and Antonio.

Billy was a natural born leader, he was independent in his words and the way he lived. He had a heart of gold. He always thought of others. If you needed anything he gave it. Billy put his whole self into everything he did, he didn't do anything halfway.

He was genuinely kind to everyone but never sugarcoated his words. Billy was loyal to close friends and family, always helpful in any way he could be. He was the voice of reason for those close to him.

Billy is survived by his dad, Derrell Osborn; mom, Brenda White; sisters, Melcena (Edward) Horn and Shawna Weeks (Lorin Gardner); brother, William Kistinger; nephews, Dallas Selig, T.J. Lawerence, Jess and Jeffrey Horn, and Antonio Gibson; niece, Willow Jackson; extended sister, Carol Reeder; extended brother, Lyle Foley, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Billy was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Walter William "Bill" and Roberta "Bertie" Osborn; maternal grandparents, James Arvin and Elma Dean White; sister, Wendy Dewey; brother, Steven Dewey; brother-in-law, Jerry Weeks, Jr.; aunt, Tangie Frisch; cousin, Jason Nielson and step-dad, Ross Kistinger.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with viewing from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service.