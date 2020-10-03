May 21, 1983 – September 27, 2020

Wade Lee May, 37, a resident of the North Plains community passed away on September 27, 2020 at the OHSU Hillsboro Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Wade was born on May 21, 1983 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the youngest of three children born to David Lee May and Brenda Lee (Berlin) May. He lived in Twin Falls until 1989 when his family moved to Federal Way, WA. Wade attended grade school in Federal Way, and in 1995 his family moved to Hillsboro, Oregon where he attended school and graduated Glencoe High School with the Class of 2002. Wade was an amazing athlete and played on the high school football team.

He started working in the family business, Bar M Steel, with his father and older brother, Travis. Wade quickly became a leader in the steel business and excelled in the steel-trade working his way up to project foreman. For the past seven years, Wade worked for R2M2. Wade had his hands on many projects in the Portland area and was well known as a hard-working man. He was a member of Local 29 Iron Workers Union.