Vivian Thompson-Poulton

BURLEY—Vivian “Blanche” Thompson-Poulton, 92, of Burley, Idaho, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born the 7th child of 9 to Jewell Leonard Thompson, Sr. and Francis Ida Cassel on December 17, 1930.

Vivian is survived by her brother, George David Thompson, and her children, Sidney Lee, Dennis Keith, Parley Lynn and Sandra Jean.

Vivian was born in Imogene, Iowa. At the age of one, her family moved to Missouri. She was an active and adventurous young girl and enjoyed fishing, exploring the woods around her home, playing with the neighboring children, and attending school. She also helped out on the family farm where she herded cows all day in the summer and milked 10 cows morning and night. When she was in 8th grade, her family decided to move from the green Missouri Ozarks to the brown desert of Idaho. They traveled through Wyoming and into Pocatello where they got on the train they called the Galloping Goose and landed in Burley, ID. She finished 8th grade through her Jr. and Sr. years at Burley High School in 1943.

After high school, she got a job car-hopping at the A&W Root Beer stand where she met her sweetheart, Keith Poulton. They were married on the 22nd of November 1949 at the First Christians Church in Burley.

She was very social and loved raising her 4 children in the home her husband built for them. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren: Christina, Nicole, Jacobi, Sydnie, Dustin, Dillon and Carly and great grandchildren: Elia, Xanti, Jocelyn, Jadyn, Olive, Pepper and Sable.

Vivian was an avid bowler and participated in many tournaments with trophies to show for it. She loved cooking, canning, crocheting, and gardening. Vivian loved to attend the LDS church and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

A memorial service for Vivian will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Park Avenue in Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church on Monday. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 south Hwy 24 in Rupert.