Vivian Bray

Dec. 10, 1924 - Oct. 23, 2022

Vivian Dille was born December 10, 1924 in Rexburg, Idaho, to George H. Dille and Rose Klingler. She was 9 of 10 children with 14 years between her and her only sister. They lived on a dry farm at this time but when she was 3, they moved to Wendell.

They lived in several places before getting their own farm NW of Wendell, it was also a dairy and she spent lots of time herding cows. She attended grade school at McBirney and high school at Wendell.

There she was a majorette with the marching band and was performing at a function in Jerome where she was seen by the star athlete Ray Stanger; they connected at a dance that night and knew it was love. After some months of courtship, with the war on, they decided they wanted to be married.

Ray's eyesight kept him from serving so he worked on the farm. They had a variety of jobs and homes through the years until they got together with his half-brother and got land SW of Murtaugh. This became the beginning of years of farming, raising 6 kids with their activities, and many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Later they moved to Kimberly. In 1975 Ray had a heart attack so they retired and traveled, living part time in Yuma, Arizona. He died in 1981. Later she married a family friend, Ken Lee, they had adventures with mining and running Magic Mountain.

About 2 years later, he had an accident and died on the anniversary of Ray's death. Vivian started going to church singles' dances with her daughter Jeanne and met a great dancer, Robert Bray. They soon were married and spent many years dancing and going to the temple. He died in 2015.

She lived a good, adventurous, happy life filled in with her accordion music that she loved. She was just short of turning 98 when she passed on October 23, 2022 peacefully in her sleep. Our thanks to the many good friends who helped in her care.

She is survived by 4 of her children, Jeanne (Glen) Spencer, Micki (John) Gomez, Randy (Tamra) Stanger, Tracy (Nan) Stanger; daughter-in-law, Dee Ann Stanger, friend and former daughter-in-law, Vicky Stanger, son-in-law, Dick (Sandy) Bennion, Ken's family, Bob's family, lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion Ray Stanger, husbands Ken Lee and Bob Bray, son Lonny, daughter Donna Bennion, her parents, 9 siblings and their spouses, son-in-law Stanley Earl, and grandson, Arlon Earl.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 847 Eastland Dr. N., with a luncheon following. There will be a visitation Tuesday night, November 1, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, as well as 1 hour before the service.