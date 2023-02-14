Feb. 9, 1927—Feb. 11, 2023

Violet Seivers Grimm Carter Hutcheson was born February 9, 1927 in Parks, Nebraska but moved to Wilsonville, Nebraska at an early age. She attended school there for three years. Then in 1935, the family moved to Idaho, where she went to Stanton Crossing School, just south of Bellevue, for the 3rd grade. Then to Gannett, Idaho for 4th grade. They moved to Bellevue, Idaho and she started 5th grade. There, she finished high school in 1944.

Violet then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1945. She went to work for a lawyer’s office doing abstract work. She also worked a second job as a dish washer and cook. She helped in a small café next to her apartment where she received twenty-five cents an hour and one meal, which helped out a lot.

She married Vic Grim, who was a farm laborer and they moved back to Bellevue, Idaho. He had three children, Jeanie Reynolds, Larry “Short” and Tom Grimm. She later married Clarence “Buck” Carter, who had four children, Pat Jackson, Fredee Burkhart, Noleen Pearce, and Nolen Carter. Buck and Violet had one son together, Curtis Carter. They lived in Cobalt, Idaho for four years, until the mine closed in 1959. They moved to Castleford in 1960. They bought the King and Harts Bar and the To Drop In Café, which went by Kings and Harts, in 1960 from Maxine Lewis. Together they made their home there until they retired.

They always had time and a place for their kids that came home from ballgames. They always had an extra plate and an extra nail to hang a coat. Buck and Violet had guardianship of three boys, Rick Brown, Larry “Hank” Holfelt and Robert Sparks after their parents moved. The boys finished school in Castleford. Robert became a teacher, and Hank and Rick went into the Navy. Violet and Buck moved around a lot, starting in the basement of a bar and ended up buying a place from Wayne and Irene Easterday. When the couple retired, they bought a lot in Yuma, Arizona, and spent the winters there and worked in the summer time.

Violet worked for Don and Arlene Puschel and family bailing hay. She also worked for U&D, pulling potato samples. She worked for Larry and Barbara Finnay, for Blick’s in starting potatoes. She also worked at Duane’s Market.

Violet stayed longer in Yuma on account of Buck’s Health. He passed away in 1988 in Yuma. Violet met Ben Hutcheson and they did a lot of traveling and fishing. They were like two old dogs taking the same route each year. They would go to California, Idaho, and back to Yuma. He passed away in 2015. In 2016 Violet bought a place in Moonglo Estates in Buhl, Idaho and moved back permanently in the spring of 2017.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; two baby sisters; three husbands; two sisters; three daughters, Jeanie Reynolds, Pat Jackson, and Fredee Burkhart; and two sons, Curtis and Nolen Carter.

The family would like to thank Violet’s main healthcare provider, Evergreen Place Assisted Living, and Heritage Home Hospice for all the great and loving care that they gave to Violet in her final days.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., with viewing to begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel. Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

