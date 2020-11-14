Viola (Vi) Crosha

May 26, 1921 ~ November 6, 2020

Viola (Vi) Croshaw passed away at home on November 6, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1921 on the Weible family homestead in Eagle Butte, Montana, and was the second of six children to parents Otis and Ida Weible.

Vi attended the one-room Eagle Butte School through 8th grade, riding horseback with her siblings the two miles to and from school. She graduated with other area students from Geraldine High School in 1940 where she played girls half-court basketball with a passion.

Vi married Theodore Mann soon after graduation and they had two children, Lois and Ted; they divorced after several years. Theodore remained in Montana and Vi moved to West Yellowstone for a short time and soon after, to Idaho.

She worked as a clerk for Western Auto in Pocatello for several years and worked nights as a food and cocktail waitress. She took business classes at Idaho State College (now ISU) VO-TECH, becoming a secretary for the Iron Workers International local office in Pocatello.