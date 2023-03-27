March 9, 1988—March 19, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Victor Mikeal Lindsey, 25, of Twin Falls, ID died on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Boise, ID after an accident.

He was born March 9, 1998 in Jerome, ID, the son of Michael Kevin Gifford and Brenda Gaylene Lindsey, and was a part of a family of 7 brothers, 4 sisters and a loving foster family.

Victor lived in Twin Falls and enjoyed playing football. His son Vincent was his great achievement. Disappointments included fighting battles he could not win!

All of Vic was special, and he brought light to all he encountered.

Victor is survived by his son, Vincent, his father, Michael Kevin Gifford, grandmother, Carolyn Gifford, brothers: Tony G., Myles G., Beujay S., Dillion S., Chris B., Richard B., Travis C. and sisters: Janus M., Alicia L., Sydnie S., and Senica G. His family also includes 27 cousins, 12 nieces, 12 nephews and Friends—Too many to count.

Victor was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda L., nephew, Landon G., grandma, Alice W., grandpa, David L., cousins: Aaron P. and Matthew P., grandpa, Lee G. and uncle, Lance G.

Memorial contributions can be given at Serenity Funeral Chapel, Venmo (@Sydnie-Sammons), or Go Fund Me.

“There are special people in our lives who never leave us... Even after they are gone.”

The Memorial Service will be at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, ID and Last look @ 4pm-5pm same day.

Friends may visit Victor’s Tribute Page at SerenityFuneralChapel.com.