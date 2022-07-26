Vicky King

Jan. 31, 1959 - July 22, 2022

HEYBURN – Vicky Lee King, 63, of Heyburn, Idaho, passed away peacefully in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 22, 2022, surrounded by her husband of 45 years and her three children.

Vicky Lee King (Wadsworth) was born on January 31, 1959, to Donald Chester Wadsworth and Ada Doreen Wadsworth in Blackfoot, Idaho. Vicky graduated from Shelly High in 1977, where she was very active in Drill Team, Volleyball, Basketball and Rodeo.

She was a competitive athlete and avid horsewoman winning many rodeo queen titles. She had a deep love for animals as well as the outdoors. She loved camping, fishing, and trail riding. She was also a very talented seamstress often making all her own clothes and dance dresses.

In the fall of 1976, Vicky met Cory King; they began dating and fell in love. On March 12, 1977, Vicky and Cory were married at the Woodville Church and then later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 12, 1981.

Vicky and Cory had three children, Mindy, Dustin, and Stephanie. In 1986, Vicky and Cory moved their young family to Burley, Idaho where they laid their roots. Vicky was very active in her children's lives, always running them to dance classes, horseback riding lessons, piano, baseball, and skiing. She was active in her church and the school PTA. She was also a 4-H leader and loved teaching kids how to ride. Vicky loved horses and spent many years showing horses along with her daughters.

Vicky was an artist in many ways, whether it was dance, writing, crafts, cooking, or decorating; she had a special gift and it came easy to her. As her children grew and began to have families of their own she felt so much love and joy with all her grandchildren and was so grateful for those blessings.

Vicky was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Our hearts are shattered with the sudden loss of her. We are comforted knowing she was greeted by family, close friends, and her dearest pets when she left her worldly body and returned to her Heavenly Father.

Vicky was preceded in her death by her in-laws, LeDeal and Donna King.

She is survived by her husband, Cory King; her parents, Don and Doreen Wadsworth; her brothers: Lynn and Alan Wadsworth; oldest daughter, Mindy Leigh Bischoff, son-in-law, Brock Bischoff; her son, Dustin King, daughter-in-law, Camille King (Wilkinson); her youngest, daughter Stephanie Anderson, son-in-law, Jarvis Anderson; and her grandchildren: Tayte, Treyton, Ayden, Gracie, Tyce, Jocelyn, Cooper, Brogan, Hailee, Jaxson, and Kaia.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street, in Burley.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Paul Cemetery, 550 West 100 North, in Paul, Idaho. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. prior to the graveside service Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local 4-H Club or the Idaho Youth Ranch.