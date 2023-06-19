March 13, 1923—June 11, 2023

WENDELL — Vesta Maxine Drake, 100, passed away on June 11, 2023, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell.

She was born in Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri on March 13, 1923. On August 22, 1923 she was blessed with loving adoptive parents – John Frederick Clayton and Lizzettie James Clayton of Berea, Nebraska who had lost two previous children, a son – Charles Oviett Clayton who passed away the same day as his birth and daughter – Vern Marie Clayton who passed away at just under two years of age.

Vesta was raised in Berea, Nebraska, until age 14, and the family having grown after the arrival of brothers – Max Frederick Clayton and then James Boyer Clayton moved to Boise, Idaho in 1937 where their father had found employment as a carpenter working at Gowan Air Base. Vesta completed her schooling in Boise graduating from Boise High School.

The summer after graduation she went to work for F.W. Woolworth Company as office clerk for 6 years. She then went to work for Mountain Bell Telephone. She started as a local switchboard operator where she remained and worked her way up to long distance switchboard operator, then Supervisor and then Training Supervisor working in Boise then Idaho Falls and then Twin Falls for 33 years through various mergers and name changes until retirement in March 1980.

She met Lynn Wells Drake while in Twin Falls and they were married on March 1, 1980 in Elko, Nevada. Lynn brought with him a large extended family from the Burley area where he was raised, including four adult step-children – Mary Lynn, David, Allen and Lynette. Vesta and Lynn had almost 32 wonderful years together before Lynn’s passing in 2012.

They moved to Wendell in the mid 1980’s and Vesta was baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 31, 1987. She and Lynn were then sealed for time and all eternity on February 20, 1988 in the Boise Idaho Temple.

Vesta was an active member of The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, valiant in her service and callings. She served as Relief Society President, Secretary in the Relief Society and then Sunday School Secretary. She and Lynn served a couple’s mission for the Church Employment Center in Twin Falls and then she served as Ward Librarian for 21 years.

Vesta was proceeded in death by her husband – Lynn; her parents – John Frederick and Lizzettie James Clayton and both brothers – Max Frederick and James Boyer.

