January 31, 1942 ~ October 2, 2020

Vernon Eugene O’Donnell, age 78, passed away October 2, 2020, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho, of lung cancer.

He was born January 31, 1942, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Vernon Dallas and Wanda Alice Gray MacFarland.

He was adopted by his stepfather in 1952, Bennett E O’Donnell, of Ririe, Idaho. At the death of his parents a few years later, he was raised by his Aunt and Uncle Ronald and Geraldine Anderson, in Coltman, Idaho.

Upon graduation from Bonneville High School in 1961, Vernon enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Essex and the USS Independence CVA-62 in the Gulf of Tonking during the Vietnam War.

He married Hannah Catherine Cox in 1964 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, they made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She passed away in August 1988. He later moved to Twin Falls where he met his longtime and loving companion, Alma Rhodes.

Eugene, as he was called by his family, faced numerous struggles and challenges but weathered them all with strength and courage. He told his family the day before he died, “‘I’ve had a good life.”