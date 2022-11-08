BURLEY — Vernon Eugene Nordin, an 87-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care, in Burley.

Vernon was the fifth of seven children born to Earl and Oma Nordin in London, Arkansas. Vernon married Colleen Hambrick in Fresno, California, on December12, 1955. They were married for 51 years before her passing in 2007. Their only wedding picture had the tops of their heads cutoff while they were cutting the cake. They had four children together: Nancy (Randy) Korb of Burley, Gwen (Mike) Hayden of American Falls/Raft River, Robert Nordin of Boise, David (Jitka) Nordin of Avondale, Arizona. He loved to go fishing with his kids and grandkids and take trips to Jackpot with the “Boys”.

Vernon was a mechanic for many years before joining the U.S. Post Office in 1956, as a letter carrier, in Redding, California; later transferring to Fremont, California, he continued in the Postal Service until 1973, when he moved to Idaho. He was to have a position with the Burley Post Office but that fell through.

He took a job with the Cassia County School District in maintenance and repair. He was called many early cold mornings to repair the heating systems for the local schools. He also worked in construction for a couple years. He then opened his own business “Vern’s Repair” where he worked on vehicles big and small and then gave that up to work for a local farm with his son-in-law, Randy Korb. Vernon worked hard all his life, always willing to lend a hand if he could, until 1994, when his job became caregiver for his beloved wife.

He was a good cook and housekeeper. “He made the best ribs, cornbread and chocolate cake”, said his sister, Ruby Worman. He would still tinker in his shop with wood projects and general mechanics. His grandchildren would say Grandpa “MacGyvered” it whenever he fixed something.

When was 15-16 years old, he lost his four fingers on his left hand in a cotton gin. The way he has always been able to use that hand has been a miracle. He could weld, climb ladders (buildings), operate heavy equipment, power tools, and chainsaws. He was able to do detailed woodworking with no problems.

Vernon liked to tell stories from his childhood (embellished of course). This story was confirmed by his sister Ruby – In the 1930s, they were a poor family (they didn’t consider themselves poor as everyone else was too). Easter Sunday they quit wearing shoes, it was warmer there and they could do that until fall. If the shoes weren’t wired together, they could be used for the next child when needed.

Vernon is survived by three of his four children, and his sisters, Ruby Worman of Paul, and Tricia Davies of Burley. Vernon was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen (Hambrick) Nordin; his daughter, Gwen Hayden; his brothers, Ray, Irvine, and Edward; his sister, Jeanette; and both of his parents.

Vernon’s family will hold a service at a later date at the Columbarium at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Rupert.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.