Feb. 5, 1937—Aug. 5, 2023

HANSEN — Vernell Lentz, 86, peacefully passed away August 5, 2023, at her home in Hansen, Idaho, with her 4-legged faithful companion, Amy, by her side.

She leaves behind family and friends that are thankful for having had her in their lives, and her absence will be felt deeply by those that loved her.

Vernell was raised in the Burley, Idaho, area and moved to Alaska during the pipeline years in the 70’s. She loved music and singing and is best remembered in the Delta Junction, Alaska area for the times she was a regular, singing at the Evergreen, Trophy Lodge, Clearwater Lodge and Big D Bar.

She moved from Alaska in 1985 with her husband, Lucky Lentz, to Michigan and years later back to Idaho.

She was widowed in 2013 and has now been reunited with those loved ones that passed before her.

At her request there will be no service and her ashes will be placed into the Clearwater River in Alaska, a place that meant a lot to her.