March 21, 1931 - Feb. 25, 2023

JEROME — Verna Ruth Lamm, 91, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her home in Jerome, Idaho surrounded by her family.

Verna was born in Lyman, Idaho to Asael R. Simmons and Nellie Mae (Smith) Simmons on March 21, 1931. The family moved to Jerome and farmed north of town. Verna attended the Jerome schools.

Verna married Ralph Lamm on November 29, 1946, and they made their home in Jerome and raised four children.

Verna worked many years at Tupperware and then went to work at Lamb Weston where she worked until retiring.

Verna enjoyed doing anything that included her family. Her family was her greatest joy. She raised not only her children but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered as being the best mother and grandmother that anyone could ask for.

Verna is survived by her children, Mary Lou Justice of Jerome; Carolyn (Bob) Culver of Jerome; Steve Lamm of Jerome; and Dell (Diane) Lamm of Twin Falls. She also is survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Mark (Kay) Simmons of American Falls.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank Dr. Irwin and Lorrie, and Visions Home Health Hospice, with special thanks to Adina.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 24, 2023 at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Verna's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.