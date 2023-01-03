Verna Ann Harding

Dec. 17, 1935—Dec. 31, 2022

POCATELLO—Verna Ann (Bailey) Harding, “Ann” returned home to her father in heaven on the morning of December 31, 2022 surrounded by her family in Pocatello, Idaho. Ann was born December 17, 1935, to Cyrus and Verna Bailey in Murray, Utah and was the second of five children.

Ann grew up in Downey, Idaho riding horses and was crowned the rodeo queen at the local fair. She met and married Gerald Harding on September 9, 1952 and they started their life in Logan, Utah.

Due to Gerald’s profession as a teacher and coach, they lived in many places in Southern Idaho including Hailey, Oakley, Buhl, and finally settled in Heyburn, Idaho.

After their sixth child was born, Ann decided to pursue her own education with her youngest age three and oldest fifteen. This was not an easy task. She travelled to Twin Falls to attend CSI and then later to Pocatello to attend ISU. In just three years, she received her Bachelor’s Degree graduating with high honors, all while still making her children’s clothes, working, cleaning, attending lessons, and ball games.

Ann was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was proud of her heritage, and loved the Gospel dearly. Ann was always involved within her community. This included serving on the hospital board, teaching English for 25+ years at the local schools, and various church callings in the Stake Young Women’s and Relief Society Presidency. She had a gift with teenagers and loved working with them. She loved to cook and would regularly feed the multitudes her famous bread with jam and chocolate pie, stating “food is an expression of love.”

Ann encouraged her children that they could do anything if they worked hard and turned to God. Her greatest love and accomplishment was her family. She gave her full heart. Every stranger she met became a dear friend. She was a gatherer of people. She was forgiving, loyal, and uniquely generous. She was a country girl who was the most simple kind of royalty and showed the world how to treat mankind. Her family will forever see her as a legend and the impact of her legacy will live on forever.

Ann is survived by her sister Diane (Kent) Woodhouse; her six children Toby (Diane) Harding, Teri (LJay) Mitchell, Dean (Julie) Harding, Cindy (Mike) Mickelson, Bob (Alison) Harding, and Diane (Dave) Walker; her 48 grandchildren, 123 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald, her two brothers Robert and Kent Bailey, her sister, Jan, her daughter-in-law Laurie Harding, son-in-law Dr. David Long, granddaughter Megan Mickelson, and great-grandson Cooper Harding.

A viewing will be held January 5, 2023, at the Wilks Funeral Home from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday January 6, 2023 in Pocatello, Idaho at the Fairway LDS Chapel, 2000 S Fairway Dr. at 11:00 am. Services will be streamed for those who can’t attend via Wilks Funeral Home under the “Tribute Wall” tab. Ann will be laid to rest at the Heyburn Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Nielson, Dr. Mickelson, Nurse Remmy from Hospice, and Julie Harding for their tender care to Ann prior to her passing.