Dec. 10, 1936—Jan. 17, 2023

WOODLAND, WA—Verla Luedean Reichert, resident of Woodland, WA and formerly of Rupert, passed away peacefully Jan. 17, 2023 with her granddaughter at her side.

Luedean was born Dec. 10, 1936 to Albert and Lela Plocher (Firkins). She had three brothers: Leyon Plocher, Wayne Plocher, and Gary Plocher and one sister, Diane Allen (Plocher). Luedean was a 1955 graduate from Minico High School.

She met the love of her life Marvin Reichert at a Walther League youth meeting and with a wink of his eye their 68 years of marriage began. They were married August 8, 1955 and made Rupert their home. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters: Deborah Ann, Karla and Tammy.

Luedean enjoyed spending time with her children, her large extended family and especially enjoyed the Plocher family dinners, many family vacations, traveling, Red Hatters and family shopping adventures.

Luedean is survived by her husband, Marvin; daughters: Karla Jensen (Steve), Tammy Jansen (Brian); grandchildren: Nichole Stevenson, Celeste Aftring (William), Chad Jensen (Taylor) and Holly Ekhart (Joel); great-grandchildren: Jerot Bianchi (Aaron), Hunter Stevenson (Taylor), Jacqulynn and William Aftring, Levi Jensen and Layke Ekhart; great-great-grandchildren: Averie and Hagen Bianchi and Bentley and Beau Stevenson.

Her parents, Albert and Lela Plocher, sister, Diane Allen, brother, Leyon Plocher and daughter, Debroah Ann proceded her in death.

Services will be held February 4, 2023 with graveside at Rupert Cemetery at 10:00 AM and the funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church at 909 8th St., Rupert at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. James Von Busch.