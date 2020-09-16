Our beloved husband, brother, father and patriarch to a substantial family, Verl Merrill Green peacefully finished his mortal journey on September 13, 2020, surrounded by family members. He was born June 9, 1926 to George Davis Green and Clarinda Maud Merrill in Paul, Idaho. He was a middle child, with two older brothers, Derald and Merrill, a younger brother, Averil, and sister, Lucy. He grew up on the family farm in Paul and graduated from Paul High School in 1944. He served in the Navy during World War II, spending most of his two years in the Admiralty Islands, 300 miles east of Papua, New Guinea.

Upon his return from the war he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Western States mission, primarily in Colorado. He received his degree from BYU in Agricultural Economics in 1952 and he started working for the Farm Home Administration in Rexburg, Idaho. It was there that he met Marjorie McFarland on a blind date. Their relationship blossomed and they married June 10, 1953, in the Idaho Falls temple. Following his brief time with the Farm Home Administration, he bought a farm from his father and began farming. Early on, he realized that an 80-acre farm would not provide an adequate living, so he decided to also become a teacher. The young family of 4 moved to Pocatello where he took enough education classes to get a provisional teaching certificate. He returned to Emerson and got a job at Burley Junior High, where he taught 7th grade English for the next 28 years. In 1963, the family moved to the home in Burley where he lived the rest of his life. He bought additional farmland and farmed every summer while teaching school the rest of the year. His children have fond memories of working on the farm together—developing a work ethic that has served each of them well throughout their lives. He also started buying rental houses in the early 70’s.