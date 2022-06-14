 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Verl Hansen

  • 0

June 27, 1941—May 30, 2022

In Loving Memory of Verl Hansen, born June 27, 1941, passed away May 30, 2022, surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cecelia Hansen; son Cole (Kathy) Hansen; daughter Brandi (Frank) Pasquale; sister Dixie Lainhart; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Arch and Lois Hansen, brothers Dick Romney, Rodney Romney and Dan Romney, a daughter Bobett Hansen, a son Shawn Barrutia and a grandson Cass Hansen.

At his request, graveside services for immediate family were held at Arco, Idaho on June 4, 2022.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life that will be held on June 18, 2022, at the LDS Church Recreation Hall in Buhl from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

