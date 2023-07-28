March 2, 1939—June 23, 2023

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Verdell L. Newlan, age 84, of Bloomingdale, Illinois, passed away June 23, 2023. He was born and raised in Jerome, Idaho.

Verdell was the loving father of: Bradley (Amy) and the late Brenda (Jim) Donato; cherished grandfather of: Trevor and Jarrett Donato; former husband of, Linda Glogowski; and proud uncle to many. He was preceded in death by a long list of Newlans, including brothers: Roland, Melvin, and Charles “Chuck”, and sisters: Helen and Edna Ruth.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 11, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Family will greet guests beginning at 1:00 pm and ask you to bring a picture, if available, of a favorite memory with Verdell to be posted on a photo board.

A reception/Newlan Family Reunion will follow at El Sombrero at 5:00 pm. All Newlan family members and friends of Verdell are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions for family expenses are appreciated and may be made via Venmo, username: AmyNewlan (amylynnnewlan@gmail.com).

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Verdell’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.