Dec. 26, 1928—Nov. 2, 2022

Verba Jewell, 93, passed away November 2, 2022, with her family by her side, from heart failure. She was born December 26, 1928, in Jerome, Idaho, to George and Cammie Reddick. She was the youngest of 8 children. She grew up on the farm and loved her childhood.

After graduation, she met Bill Jewell and they were married on January 11, 1948. They had a wonderful life together and were blessed with 5 children. Verba was homemaker while her children were young, and they kept her very busy!

Mom was involved in many activities, bowling leagues, bridge clubs, and golf. After her children got older, she worked for Paul’s Grocery Store in Jerome, in the Meat Cutting Department. She later went to work for the Jerome School District where she was a much loved Teacher’s Aide and was proud of the fact that she helped so many underprivileged children. They all wanted love and attention from Mrs. Jewell!

After Bill’s retirement, they worked for Street of Dreams, traveling to many states, which they thoroughly enjoyed. When their adventures with Street of Dreams ended, they began going south to Parker Dam, Arizona, for many winters where they golfed every day and made many lifelong friends.

When Bill’s health began failing they sold their home in Jerome, Idaho, and had a home bulit in Nampa, Idaho, to be closer to their family. They enjoyed many happy years there together until Bill’s passing in 2007. Verba maintained her home there until 2022 when she sold it and moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in March of 2022. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren vey much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cammie Reddick, her husband Bill Jewell, her siblings, Clarrissa Lewis, Ellis Reddick, Dexter Reddick (MIA WWII), Farris Reddick, Zella Kennison, Clydabelle Muegrel, and Velma McMillan. She is survived by her children Carol (Dave) Straughan, Janis (Michael) Tighe, Greg Jewell, Karen (Mike) Sorensen, and Leslie (Bryan) Tillotson, along with 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family is planning a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2023.

The family would like express their thanks to the staff at St. Alphonsus hospital for their care and compassion during mom’s final hours.