Jan. 4, 1932 – Sept. 8, 2023

CASTLEFORD — Mom, Velma, was born January 4, 1932, in Rudd, Arkansas, to Floyd and Ada Burks Brawley. She passed away September 8, 2023 at St. Luke’s hospital with family by her side.

Mom had an older brother, Dalton, and was joined by sister, Wilma, brothers Delton and Dennis (who passed away as an infant). Mom’s father died of tuberculosis when she was ten years old. Times were hard for the family and they moved to Idaho where there was more work available.

They settled in Castleford where she met Bob Garrison and they were married August 2, 1950. They brought three sons into this world – Bill, Tom, and Ray. The early years of the marriage involved moving frequently for work including: Missouri, California, Oregon, Cobalt, Idaho, and Colorado. Mom and Dad moved back to the Castleford area and were involved in agriculture and bought their own farm. Mom was always helping on the farm and held outside jobs as well. Upon retirement and selling the farm they moved to Buhl.

Mom was predeceased by her mother and father, stepfather, two brothers, and her sister.

She is survived by her husband of seventy-three years, Bob; sons, Bill (Karen), Tom (Miriam), Ray (Michelle), and brother, Delton (Joan); grandchildren: Michelle, Shane, James, Jesse, Joel, Jay, Shelby, and Rachel; and ten great-grandchildren.

Mom loved broadly and deeply and was intensely loyal to family and friends. We will miss her.

Thank you to the people who cared for and about Mom. A special thanks to Nurse Crystal at St. Luke’s.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, ID 83316.

Memoires and condolences may be shared with the family on Velma’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.