May 17, 1937—June 10, 2023

OROVILLE, Cailf. — Velda May (Kostoff) Cliett passed on June 10, 2023, in Oroville, California, after a brief illness.

Velda May Kostoff was born to Louis Delani Kostoff and Marion Haddie Wickard Kostoff May 17, 1937 in Deerlodge, Montana. She was the youngest of 10 children and is now home with her parents, brothers and sisters.

Velda is survived by her children: Lance (Gloria) Brown of Northern Idaho, Jim (Barbara) Day of California, Debbie (Jim) Lash of California, Walter Day of Ontario, Oregon, Milt Day of Twin Falls, Idaho, Richard Day of Three Creeks, Idaho; and two stepsons: Randy (Judy) Cliett and Andy (Carroll) Cliett of Twin Falls, Idaho. Velda has 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was a cosmetologist for 47 years and loved it dearly.

She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi and was a member of a Chapter in Twin Falls before moving to California were she joined the Laureate Epsilon Gamma Chapter.

Velda will be missed by many friends and loved ones.