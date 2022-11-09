Nov. 10, 1928—Nov. 4, 2022

WENDELL — Vance E. Butler, 93, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Care in Twin Falls.

Vance Butler was born November 10, 1928 in Bliss, Idaho, the son of Arthur Harrison Butler and Effie Marie (Carrico) Butler.

He was raised and educated in Bliss on the family ranch of Spring Cove and attended the Bliss Elementary School and High School. He graduated from high school in Bliss in 1946. He attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1949.

He married Helmi Huethala in on December 29, 1948 in Sandpoint, Idaho. Helmi preceded him in death September 1991.

Vance helped his father and brother Doran on the family ranch and in 1955 accepted a position as fieldman for a local milk processing company in Buhl, Idaho. He worked his way up the ladder and became Manager of the plant. He retired from the company in 1986.

Vance married Linda Kay Grout on May 7, 1998.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Butler; two daughters: Anne Marie (LaGrande) Smith of Pocatello, Idaho and Eleanor Kay (Mike) Burbank of Buhl, Idaho; two step-daughters: Susan Marie (Jacob) Davis of Wellsville, Utah and Rebecca Dee (Kelly) Jenrick of Jerome, Idaho; five grandchildren: Theresa (William “Toro”) Llamas, Michael (Shannon) Hughes, Amber (Dominick) Castillo, Vance (Jeannie) Burbank and Gavin Burbank; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

He is also survived by nephews: Daniel (Diana) Butler and Arthur (Stacy) Butler, Kent (Celia) Heady, Robert (Jeannie) Baker; nieces: Susan Marie (Bob) Herman, Kathryn (Robert) Arriola, Jill Turner, Mary Butler, Jane (George) Nix of Kennewick, Washington and Rebecca “Becky Sue” (David) Knapp.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Helmi and his parents, Arthur and Effie Butler; his son, Nick and two step-sons, Bryan Kelly Domer and Kevin LaVerne Domer; two sisters, Eleanor and brother-in-law, Harold Heady and Lillian Frances Butler; and one brother, Doran Butler.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Hagerman Calvary Chapel, 241 State St., Hagerman, Idaho.

Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.