June 15, 1938—Dec. 11, 2022

JEROME — Valnetta Robinson was born and raised in Jerome. Daughter of Joseph William and Ellas Marie Robinson. She was their 10th child.

She married James Coleman Cain on May 29, 1957. They lived in many places.

She is survived by her husband; and her five children: James Cain of Luning, NV, Elva Smalley of Goldfield, NV, Russell Cain of Springbranch, TX, Tony Cain of Springbranch, TX and Joanna Rubert ofSpringfield, OR; she has 17 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren .

A Celebration of Life will be held December 31, 2022 in Springbranch, 2026 Indian Hills Dr., 78070. For anyone who wishes to send a card please use this address.