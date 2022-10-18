 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vallerie Colleen Walsh Page

Vallerie Colleen Walsh Page

Jan. 21, 1960 - Oct. 9, 2022

HEYBURN — Vallerie Page, age 62, passed away at home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born in Great Falls, MT, to her parents Marion Williams Walsh and Raymond Walsh.

Vallerie is survived by her husband, Lynn Page; her children: Tristram Coffin, Kari Cisneros, Zach Coffin, Maureen Coffin, Tyler Coffin; her 14 grandchildren; and her siblings: Melanie Walsh, Velma Seabolt, Laura Cromwell, Ray Walsh, and Leslie Walker.

From an early age, Vallerie has loved the Lord and dedicated her life to serve God. She was a prayerful woman who cherished her family and set daily goals to create special memories with them. As her children grew older, Vallerie went back to school and became an Elementary School Teacher. She went on to earn her master's degree in Counseling and served as a therapist in Boise. In addition to spending time with her family, Vallerie loved adventures including camping, hiking, dancing, and traveling. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and most of all she loved creating memory albums of the special times with the people she loved.

We will miss you Val!

Graveside Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1695 East 16th Street Burley, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street Burley, ID.

