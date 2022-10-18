Vallerie Colleen Walsh Page

From an early age, Vallerie has loved the Lord and dedicated her life to serve God. She was a prayerful woman who cherished her family and set daily goals to create special memories with them. As her children grew older, Vallerie went back to school and became an Elementary School Teacher. She went on to earn her master's degree in Counseling and served as a therapist in Boise. In addition to spending time with her family, Vallerie loved adventures including camping, hiking, dancing, and traveling. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and most of all she loved creating memory albums of the special times with the people she loved.