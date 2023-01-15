Vaila May Houser Kinney

VILLA RICA, Ga — Vaila Mae Houser Kinney, 90, of Villa Rica, Georgia, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away in Newnan, Georgia, on December 20, 2022. She is the daughter of the late J. R. and Florence Houser.

She married Edward L. Kinney on April 22, 1962 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She left school at the 8th grade and started working her career in customer service. She worked for Woolworth early in her career before becoming a grocery clerk, which she did until her retirement. She worked most of her career in Twin Falls, working at Breeze Way, then Waremart, which became WinCo Foods, where she made many life long friends. Some customers would wait in the check out line just for her to check them out until her retirement.

Survivors include her sons, Mark A Kinney of Villa Rica, Georgia, Jay D. Kinney (Cassie), of West Valley, Utah, and daughter, RayLene Kinney Cheatwood (Shane) of Villa Rica, Georgia. Brothers, Dean Houser (Bonnie) of St. George, Utah and Harold Houser (Marlene) of Sturgis, Michigan and sister-in laws, Jean Albers of Minden, Nebraska, and Mary Schmitt of Mendon, Michigan. Six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, brother Don Houser, daughter in-law Branna Elliott, and grandson in-law Tony Jackson.

Services will be held at First Christian Church in Twin Falls, Idaho at 601 Shoshone St. North, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with a light lunch to meet with the family following.