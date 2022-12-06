Trudy Lynn (Neville, Young) Silvers

Oct. 26, 1962 - Nov. 18, 2022

CASCADE - Trudy Lynn (Neville, Young) Silvers, 60, of Cascade, Idaho, passed away peacefully in her home on November 18, 2022. Trudy was born October 26, 1962 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Carmen (Benkula, Neville) Craig and Don Neville. Survived by her father and stepmother Don (Mozell) Neville of Idaho Falls, her brothers Brett (Jennifer) Neville of Parker, CO, Barry (Leigh Ann) Craig of Silverthorne, CO, Jason (Tamara) Neville of Idaho Falls, Jamie (Greg) Smedley (Neville) of Idaho Falls, Jed (Katherine) Neville of Idaho Falls and her children Madeline (Scott) Barnes of Boise and Kenneth “Luke” Young, of Cascade, and grandchildren Olyviah, Remington and Easton.

She graduated Twin Falls High School in 1981. After graduating high school Trudy worked at Buttery's Grocery Store, where she met Kenneth Young. Trudy and Kenneth Young married in 1983. Together they lived an adventurous life full of backpacking, rock climbing, and skiing. Trudy was also a fierce competitor on the tennis courts. Successfully competing in many local and regional tournaments in singles, along with her father in mixed doubles. Trudy worked at Cactus Pete's for several years, in the marketing department where she marketed tours and was directly involved with the special entertainment events.

In 1990 Trudy went on to open her own advertising agency in Twin Falls. Trudy and Kenneth had two beautiful children; Madeline (born in 1991) and Luke (born in 1994). Trudy and Kenneth divorced in 1994. Trudy later moved to Boise, Idaho. It was in Boise that she continued her journey in the world of marketing. Without a college degree or any formal training, Trudy went on to have a 25 year long successful career as a channel marketing manager for Creative Source, HP and Micron. During these years she was able to travel the world, traveling frequently to Europe. In 2000 she attended the World Expo in Germany as an exhibitor.

It was in 2013 Trudy reconnected with Monte Silvers. Trudy and Monte both went to Twin Falls High School. Truly soul mates they went on to marry in (2014). Together they found and bought 18 acres in Cascade where they “staked their claim” and made it their home. May of 2015, they moved onto the property. Homesteading Silvershaven with Monte is when Trudy discovered her true passion in life. While homesteading the property Trudy worked in business development for Vacasa. She grew the market in Valley County by significantly her first year. She then went on to work for another vacation property management company, Grand Welcome. Retiring in 2020, Trudy dedicated her time to continuing to homestead Silvershaven. They became very self-sufficient through the ups and downs relished in the time they spent together. Together Trudy and Monte built their home. Trudy loved to garden and cook for those who came to visit. Trudy had an eye for photography and enjoyed taking photos of the breathtaking sunsets on the property and family. She had a knack for capturing life's best moments. Trudy truly found herself, and her passion in life through Monte and Silvershaven. She would welcome anyone into her home, with open arms and a warm meal. Family was the most important thing in Trudy's life. She gave herself to those she loved every day.

Trudy will always be remembered and her passion for life that we will carry in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to continue Trudy's vision of Silvershaven. Please contact Idaho Central Credit Union for donations and reference account number 735511344. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2;00 pm. At Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho.