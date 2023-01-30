April 29, 1960—Jan. 21, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Tracy Norman Beutler was born April 29, 1960 to Norman and Colleen Beutler of Twin Falls and passed away at his home on January 21, 2023.

Prior to graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1978, Tracy played football, wrestled and bowled during his early years. He was also a favorite at The Twin Falls Judo Club Dojo, where he competed in the 1975 Junior Judo Olympics alongside childhood neighbors and lifelong friends, Wiley and Greg Dobbs.

He lived his entire life in Twin Falls while working from an early age at George K’s and Jaker’s Restaurants for 24 years. Many might remember him as “The Cantonese Chicken King” for his incredible stir fry cooking. After another 24 years and at the time of his death, he was still employed by the incredible folks at Independent Meat Co.

A true workaholic, who never met a stranger. He was always quick with a laugh regardless of the situation. Tracy will be forever loved and missed.

He is survived by his mother, Colleen Beutler, brothers: Craig and Randy Beutler, sons: Travis and Brock Beutler, a granddaughter, Karolina Beutler, and a grandson, Damien Beutler. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Beutler.

The family will hold a private service to honor Tracy and express their sincere thanks to all who have reached out.